Mike Sonko offers Masten Wanjala lynch mob 200k

Controversial former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has lauded the mob that lynched serial killer Masten Wanjala and announced he intends to keep his promise to pay them Sh200,000.

Police announced Wanjala had been lynched by a mob in Bungoma County, a day after he reportedly went missing at a jail in Nairobi, some 400km away.

Three police officers have appeared in court in connection with Wanjala, now a deceased’s, disappearance.

Immediately Wanjala’s escape made the news, Sonko, who has a reputation of giving tokens to the public, promised the reward to anyone who would help the police trace him.

“Since I offered a reward of 200k for the information leading to his arrest, I will now give the 200k to the group of youth who did this good job,” he said.

The flamboyant politician further stated his actions were not a public relations stunt.

“I’m not doing this as PR (public relations) stunt but we (the Sonko Rescue Team) have transferred bodies of the murdered children to various destinations for burial and the tears and pain that the parents cannot be easily forgotten,” he explained.

Wanjala was in custody awaiting a hearing of a case in which he was charged with the murder of 13 children.

He was arrested in July 2020 in connection with two missing children aged 13 and 12. He then led police to where he had dumped the bodies of the minors – Charles Opindo Bala and Junior Mutuku Musyoki – in Spring Valley estate, Westlands, and near Kabete Approved School.