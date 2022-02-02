Sonko blasts DCI over ‘mchele’ narrative at VIP-Volume club

Mike Sonko has hit out at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after the agency released a report claiming a man was drugged and lost Sh600,000 at an entertainment joint.

The night club, dubbed VIP volume club is associated with the flamboyant politician.

Sonko who until 18 months ago served as Nairobi governor described the report published on the DCI social media pages as ‘malicious propaganda and a cooked up narrative’ aimed at tarnishing the good international image of the club.

Sonko however suggested the incident may have happened after the victim left the club.

“We’ve been able to obtain the M-PESA statements of the victim and it confirms the amount of money transferred from his M-PESA account by the lady after he willingly gave her the M-Pesa pin was Sh17,000 and not the figure quoted Sh596,000 in the social media. After reviewing the CCTV footage, the victim has been able to identify the lady who afterwards robbed her,” claimed Sonko.

The politician’s side of the story came hours after the DCI said the man, who was on a business trip at the Coast met a woman who laced his drink with a stupefying substance and swept his bank accounts clean.

“After having several drinks alone, the man got attracted to one of Mombasa’s beautiful babes who had swaggered past his table in well calculated strides. Without wasting time, the man who was deeply smitten by her looks beckoned her to join him, before another man laid his eyes on her,” the DCI report read.

In their stupor, the two left the club at around 4am and boarded a cab that dropped them at Seville apartments, where the man had reserved a suite.

“According to the victim, they took a shower before they went back to the room where he took a glass of juice that knocked him out a few minutes later. He passed out until yesterday afternoon, when the apartment’s steward knocked on his door.”

It was at that juncture that the man realized he had become the latest ‘Mchele’ victim, after he found his mobile phones, laptop, ATM cards and other valuables missing.

Consequently, Sonko has urged customers at the club to exercise personal responsibility in the way they do at any entertainment joint.

“Going forward, we advise our clients to take caution with people they meet in the club and if things get steamy mnaeza malizia mambo kwa parking lot where your safety is guaranteed coz of our tight security. This will ensure total safety and curb such eventualities in future.”