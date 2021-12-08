Sofapaka pledge to clear Ameyaw debt amid Fifa ban

Sofapaka owner Elly Kalekwa says the club will strive to clear the Sh1.5 million owed to Ghanian striker Jedinak Nana Ameyaw this month.

The Congolese businessman spoke to Nairobi News on Wednesday, a day after his Kenyan Premier League club was slapped with yet another Fifa ban on Tuesday.

“I’m aware of the ban and we have no choice but to pay Ameyawa all his dues. It is something I’m working on so that I can clear it with the Fifa before the January transfer window,” he explained.

The Ghanaian was released was among 11 players released by the Batoto Ba Mungu.

This is the second ban on signings players imposed on the club by Fifa.

Meanwhile, the club has been dealt a double blow after Fifa threw out a petition it had filed seeking compensation from Egyptian club Tanta FC for the transfer of John Avire.

The chamber supported Avire’s decision to terminate his contract with the 2009 champions saying the club had not paid him his salary arrears for more than two months.

“The majority of the members of the Chamber decided the player has shown cause to terminate his contract and concluded its deliberation by rejecting the claim of the claimant,” read part of the decision.

Sofapaka wanted Fifa to find fault in how the player left the club and was seeking compensation of Sh28.4 million from Tanta SC.

Kalekwa had in April this year protested Fifa’s Players Status Committee decision to allow Tanta SC to register the striker who featured for Kenya at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.