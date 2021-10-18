Socialite Risper Faith shares pregnancy update

Share this via PWA

Socialite Risper Faith and husband Brian Muiruri are expecting their second child.

The former Nairobi Diaries cast member announced the good news on social media.

Ironically she shared the news with a video of herself advertising a liquor store.

“Where the party starts and ends…. don’t ask me a question, yes I’m pregnant and I love my liquor,” posted Risper Faith.

The mother of one got married in 2018 in an invite-only wedding at a luxury city hotel.

And the couple welcomed their firstborn son the same year in December.

The couple has been featuring on the Nairobi Diaries show where their engagement was aired in November 2016.

They quit the show months before their wedding.

Before their wedding, their relationship had been marred by scandals including the latest in which days infidelity claims were made days before their wedding.

Reports indicate he spent Sh2 million as bride price for Risper during their traditional wedding.