Socialite Corazon Kwamboka welcomes baby number two

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It. PHOTO | COURTESY

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka and her boyfriend Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It. PHOTO | COURTESY

Socialite Corazon Kwamboka has welcomed her second child.

She shared the news with her fans on social media with a picture of herself cradling her newborn, a baby girl.

“Zero-hours of labor, 1hr 15 mins inside the theatre, and 6 hours of lying on my back with drips and chills, unable to twist or turn, I am finally holding my little girl. Thank you for choosing us to be your parent’s koko. We can’t wait to show you the world and love you forever,” wrote Corazon.

Corazon is engaged to fitness trainer Frank Kiarie, aka Frankie Just Gym It, who also is the father of her firstborn son.

The couple announced that they were expecting their second child in September.

He posted a family photo revealing Kwamboka’s growing baby bump with the caption, “And the family keeps growing! We can’t wait to meet you.”

The news of the pregnancy came days after Frankie proposed to Kwamboka while holidaying in Zanzibar, and she said ‘Yes.”

Frankie now becomes the father of four, as he already has two lovely boys with YouTuber Maureen Waititu.