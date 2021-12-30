Socialite Amber Ray spotted hanging out with ex-hubby

Socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray and ex-husband Jimal ‘Roho Safi’ Marlow have sparked mixed reactions after they were spotted enjoying a good time.

The former love birds, best remembered for a dramatic fling in 2021, were seen hanging out at a popular entertainment joint in Nairobi.

In a video shared by singer KRG, Amber Ray is seen driving into the club in a Jeep with her ex-husband sitting next to her. This has invited suggestions the couple could still be an item, or, maybe, just friends.

The duo has always maintained their relationship remains platonic after their fallout.

However, trouble started when Jimal, the Matatu Operators Association chairman, crossed the line with his wife Amira when he recently posted his ex-wife on his Instagram page on her birthday.

This promoted Amira to claim she is now a single mother while asking for a divorce citing disrespect.

She further stated that she should not be associated with her husband in any matter that surfaces about him on social media.

Meanwhile, the scuffles between Amira and Amber have been in the public eye for quite some time.

At some point, the ex-co wives shared not-so-pleasant messages about each other on social media with Jimal seemingly not in control of the situation.

This isn’t the first time that Jimal and his ex-wife have been spotted hanging out. A photo of the two spending time at the Coast almost a month after their split in July 2021 surfaced online, causing a stir among netizens about where the businessman’s heart is.

Amber and Jimal started dating in December 2020 and got married in an Islamic-themed wedding in March 2021, a marriage that was short-lived as they divorced barely six months later.

Amira and Jimal have been married for seventeen years now and together have been blessed with two sons.