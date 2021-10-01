Size 8, DJ Mo, lose unborn child

Gospel singer Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo are mourning the loss of their unborn child.

The couple was expecting baby number three this week but they announced they had made a bold decision to undergo a medical procedure that resulted in them losing the baby.

In a video shared on social media, they revealed that the expectant mother, born Linet Muyali, experienced fluctuating temperatures and blood pressure and was rushed to hospital for check-up.

“We have plans, but God has even better plans …as you have seen on YouTube, Yes it happened, God gives and takes. It’s been around five months fighting with crazy BPs that hit 213, an emergency operation. THE BABY DINT MAKE IT, but my wife is alive and safe, with you – till the end,” wrote DJ Mo, real name Samuel Muraya.

Dj Mo added that the doctors made a decision to save the gospel artiste at the expense of their unborn baby and that she underwent a successful medical abortion losing the would-be third born.

“As you can see the operation was good, everything has gone well. All I can say is God has a reason for everything. My wife’s blood pressure hit abnormal levels of up to 200-230 mm Hg. We thank God because Linet (Size 8) is very safe. Our doctor advised us, saying that we now had to save the mother. We had no option but to allow them do the procedure,” he said.

In 2019, Size 8 narrated her near-death experience while giving birth to her second child, just a year after having a miscarriage.

And in December 2018, the former TV host revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that she had been pregnant as numerously reported by gossip blogs but lost the baby after months of enduring a complicated pregnancy.

“Rumours were in many blogs that I was pregnant but I never did really confirm it because it was a battle all the way so I just wanted to go with the fight privately. But God decided the best lane for me and I lost the pregnancy. To be honest I’ve cried and asked God so many questions. I have given my husband stress. He is trying to make me be okay,” Size 8 narrated.