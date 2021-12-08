Six Nairobi MCAs eye parliamentary seats

With the 2022 General Election drawing closer, six Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) in Nairobi are eyeing parliamentary seats.

Leading the group is Majority Leader Abdi Guyo, his minority counterpart Michael Ogada, and former Majority Whip June Ndegwa.

The three are joined by Imara Daima MCA Kennedy Obuya, Mathare North MCA Jared Okode, and nominated MCA Anne Thumbi.

Mr Guyo and Ms Ndegwa are preparing to battle for the Embakasi Central parliamentary seat where they will square it out with the incumbent Benjamin Mwangi, popularly known as Mejja Donk.

Mr Ogada, who is Embakasi MCA, is vying for Embakasi East seat where he will face off with Babu Owino. Mr Okode is going for the Ruaraka seat where he will battle it out with TJ Kajwang.

Mr Obuya meanwhile is eyeing the Karachuonyo seat while Ms Thumbi has trained his sights on the Tetu constituency seat.

Mr Obuya will be up against Adipo Okuome while Ms Thumbi will battle it out with the current MP James Gichuhi.

Mr Guyo’s bid is buoyed after receiving the backing of all five MCAs in the constituency, making him confident of unseating Mr Mwangi, who has since ditched Jubilee Party for Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Mr Mwangi has also said he will defend the seat on UDA ticket setting the stage for a titanic battle come August 9, 2022.

“I think I have delivered all my promises for my people as their MCA and it is time I moved on. I will be contesting for the seat on a Handshake wing,” said the Matopeni/Spring Valley MCA.

For her part, Ms Ndegwa said even though she is only a nominated MCA, she has been able to initiate different projects targeting the youth and women in the area, and now wants a higher pedestal to bring more change.

She pointed out that it is time for a woman leader to take over as the men have failed, adding she is already on the ground meeting residents and selling her agenda to them.

“I have been tried and tested in the county assembly leadership and now I want to bring change to this area, especially the bad name associated with the area. The previous leaders have failed them. I am in the Handshake and we are waiting for direction from our party leader,” she said.

Mr Ogada is betting on his development record having been elected as a leader in Nairobi for the past 20 years as a councilor and a ward representative twice both during the time he successfully spearheaded the issuance of title deeds for Embakasi residents.

He explained he is an all-experienced politician in Embakasi politics having served also as chairman of the larger Embakasi for ODM and its predecessors, daring Mr Owino to prepare for a bruising battle come the primaries for the Raila Odinga-led party.

“It is serious business and I am not going to budge. The party has made it clear that the primaries will be free and fair and nobody will hang on anyone’s coat,” he said.

Mr Obuya is banking on his roots from Wang’chieng’, the populous ward in the constituency, and Kendu Bay Wards, having been born there, and his loyalty to ODM to dethrone Mr Okuome who hails from Central Ward.

“I will be running on ODM party ticket and I am already on the ground identifying my key people in every corner. Whether I am going or not, Adipo’s chances of coming back are minimal. He has failed the people who had a lot of hopes in him,” said the first term MCA.

He will, however, not have it easy as he will also face Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) chairperson Paul Otula who is also in the running for the seat on ODM party ticket.

“My main agenda is to unite people as we develop together. My agenda is education, empowering the youth to have skills to plough back to the community, help them form SACCOs and value addition on what they are doing, as well as develop talent among the youth,” said Mr Otula.

Ms Thumbi will battle it out for UDA’s ticket with MP Gichuhi who on Sunday defected from Jubilee to UDA while announcing he will be seeking re-election on a UDA ticket.

“I am already on the ground and I have everything in place to become the next Tetu MP,” said a bullish Ms Thumbi.

Mr Okode said he cannot divulge much but expressed confidence of sending Mr Kajwang home.