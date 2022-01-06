Six months in jail for television thief

A man who stole a television set and sub-woofer valued at Sh20,000, plus Sh600 in cash after using a master key to access a house in Kibera has been jailed for six months.

Collins Mulusa was handed the jail term without an option of a fine by resident magistrate William Tullel of Kibera law courts after he pleaded guilty to theft charges.

Mulusa admitted that he opened James Gachane’s house on February 2, 2020 and stole the items then locked the house.

The court heard that Gachane had locked his house before going out and upon return, he found it still locked but upon opening, he found the items and cash missing.

Upon enquiry, he was informed that Mulusa had been seen leaving the house with the items.

Mulusa agreed to commiting that the crime and pledged to pay but moved houses and disappeared until January 3 this year when he visited a friend in the area and was seen by Gachane.

Gachane mobilised members of the public who arrested Mulusa and took him to Kibera police station.

Mulusa admitted the facts of the case and in mitigation, he claimed he was willing to work and pay Gachane if given a chance.

He was nevertheless jailed.