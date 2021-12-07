Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagNewsWhat's Hot

Sipangwingwi singer to perform at Raila event

By Hillary Kimuyu December 7th, 2021 2 min read

At the age of 16, he is not eligible to vote in the country’s presidential election.

This, though, hasn’t barred singer Trio Mio from rallying Kenyans to attend Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja convention in Nairobi on December 10, 2021.

Related Stories

Born TK Mario Kasela, Trio Mo, a high school student, on Tuesday released a short video in which he urged Kenyans to turn up for the political event in which the opposition leader is expected to announce his presidential bid ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Trio Mo has recently hogged media headlines for his Sipangwingwi hit which has since raked in a million views on YouTube in less than two weeks.

He is expected to perform this hit at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

“I hope you are all fine. This Friday I’ll be performing in Kasarani at the function of Raila Odinga. So please come and listen to the big announcement that he is going to reveal that day. Purpose to attend,” he said.

The ODM leader also switched up the language, urging Kenyans to attend the event in their numbers in Sheng, captioning the video: “Trio Mio amecheza kama yeye, nanyi chezeni kama nyinyi?”

Odinga adds that the event will be a crowning moment for the peace pact he sealed with President Uhuru Kenyatta in March of 2018.

But a section of Kenyans has shared their concerns over the move by politicians to invite the teenager to this event at a time he is supposed to be in school.

https://twitter.com/Kevlan_/status/1468152813855379459?s=20

Those who were rooting for him to perform.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Three deny possession of money-making machine