Sipangwingwi singer to perform at Raila event

At the age of 16, he is not eligible to vote in the country’s presidential election.

This, though, hasn’t barred singer Trio Mio from rallying Kenyans to attend Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja convention in Nairobi on December 10, 2021.

Born TK Mario Kasela, Trio Mo, a high school student, on Tuesday released a short video in which he urged Kenyans to turn up for the political event in which the opposition leader is expected to announce his presidential bid ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Trio Mo has recently hogged media headlines for his Sipangwingwi hit which has since raked in a million views on YouTube in less than two weeks.

He is expected to perform this hit at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday.

“I hope you are all fine. This Friday I’ll be performing in Kasarani at the function of Raila Odinga. So please come and listen to the big announcement that he is going to reveal that day. Purpose to attend,” he said.

The ODM leader also switched up the language, urging Kenyans to attend the event in their numbers in Sheng, captioning the video: “Trio Mio amecheza kama yeye, nanyi chezeni kama nyinyi?”

Odinga adds that the event will be a crowning moment for the peace pact he sealed with President Uhuru Kenyatta in March of 2018.

But a section of Kenyans has shared their concerns over the move by politicians to invite the teenager to this event at a time he is supposed to be in school.

Trio mio is working with out an ID is child labour. — Kiki (@Ki__kiiii_) December 7, 2021

So Trio Mio will not be in school on Friday he is going to influence Raila followers to vote for him. Anyway money matters — Fredy Matoo (@NyamsFredrick) December 7, 2021

So you people want to justify that Raila is right???! Trio Mio is under age and that's it. A kid. Raila can use other means to campaign but not children. — Messi 🐐 (@Macharia___) December 7, 2021

Trio Mio is not a registered voter. — Ianel Chumba (@IanelRavia) December 7, 2021

Kama unaweza kuwa influenced on who to vote by 16 year old Trio Mio you have a problem, just let him eat politicians money — Wachira. (@Thee_mavERIC) December 7, 2021

Mnataka Trio Mio " without ID " to perform kwa clubs na events ziko fully sponsored na kampuni ya pombe but ku perform kwa campaign event ya Baba is where you all draw the line… 😂😂😂 mjidishi basi.. — Briph_🇰🇪 (@Briph_) December 7, 2021

Trio Mio has been performing even in clubs but him being paid to perform at a political gathering is where you draw the line, now he has become too young to do it. Go get your money kid. — Rachel Agunda🇰🇪 (@agundarachel) December 7, 2021

Are you people angry because Trio Mio is a 'Minor' or because he will be performing in a Raila K'Odinga event? — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) December 7, 2021