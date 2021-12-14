Sipangwingwi artists split over Raila, Ruto support

The musicians behind the hit song Sipangwingwi appear to have been sucked into different political factions if their recent meetings are anything to go by.

On Friday, singer Trio Mio performed at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja event in Nairobi and four days later Exray “Taniua” (Tony Kinyanjui) who composed the song was pictured with Deputy President William Ruto.

Aside from competing to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022, Odinga and Ruto are sworn political rivals.

Before meeting Odinga, Trio Mo, real name Mario Kasela, who also is a high school student, released a short video in which he urged Kenyans to turn up for the political event as Odinga announced his presidential bid ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Not to be left behind, Exray visited the DP at his official residence in Karen and posed for pictures with him.

“FINALLY I HAVE MET THE DEPUTY PRESIDENT @williamsamoeiruto @His residence Karen Nairobi AM VERY GREATFULL TO GOD, #HATUPANGWINGWI #taniuamovement,” he captioned the picture.

Sipangwingwi, an expression Exray corrupted from what would have been “huwa sipangwi (no one makes plans for me)” in proper Swahili, is now firmly part of political talk, same as it is being used in everyday conversations and social media posts.

It was used by no less than Deputy President William Ruto at a function on Monday to illustrate his claim that he is a self-made man.

“Vile Wakenya wamesema hawapangwingwi na mimi nataka niwaambie, mimi kama hustler sipangwingwi. Wao wanaweza kupangwa na deep state, wapangwe na system, lakini sisi hatupangwingwi,” said Dr Ruto, to mean that he, being a hustler, has no one to order him around unlike his opponents whose plans may be the making of the deep state.

The song has garnered over a million YouTube views, and on TikTok, 50,600 videos have been done with the song’s chorus as the background — making it one of the trending songs on TikTok.