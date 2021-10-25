Singer Victoria Kimani celebrates new hit

Victoria Kimani performs during the Akothee Foundation Charity Concert held at the Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on April 14, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Victoria Kimani performs during the Akothee Foundation Charity Concert held at the Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi on April 14, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Afropop queen Victoria Kimani recently took to her socials to share the exciting news of her latest album Spirit Animal being considered for the 2022 Grammy Awards nomination.

The Recording Academy has announced the 3rd annual Behind The Record initiative as it bids to continue giving credit to music creators, with the 64th Grammy Awards nomination announcement slated for November 23.

Barely a month after releasing the much anticipated Spirit Animal album, Victoria Kimani has received much recognition for the astounding mix of Pan African-inspired afro-fusion sounds and talents cultivated into a masterpiece.

One year after the release of Afreaka, her experimental joint album with FKi 1st, a singer and record producer, Victoria Kimani has made waves yet again, for with her fourth release Spirit Animal, she pulls from a strong cross-continental cast to create a body of work inspired by the thrills of enjoying life at the moment.

“My collaborators & I worked SO hard creating these pure Afropop vibes. To the voting members of the Recording Academy, Thank you for considering my 4th Album SPIRIT ANIMAL!!” posted Victoria Kimani on her Instagram page.

The 16 track album has been termed by her fans as her best work yet as she pours herself into it and expresses more of her personality and individuality into the album. The intense journey to create a Pan-African yet global sounding album could only have been guided by the empowerment to persevere and push through the day-to-day ‘African struggles’, the global pandemic, and life-changing lessons, all while dancing through it all.

The incredible album features both African music veterans and buzzing newcomers such as Ghana’s KiDi, who has been topping charts across the continent with hits such as ‘Say Cheese’ and a TikTok fan fave, ‘Touch It’.

Victoria Kimani is a Kenyan singer, songwriter, actress, and entertainer previously signed to Nigerian record label Chocolate City, and was described as the record label’s first lady.

She has received several award nominations from the African music industry, and her singles are played on radio channels across Africa.