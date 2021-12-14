Singer Vanessa Mdee makes baby number two hint

Celebrity couple Vanessa Mdee and Rotimi have hinted at having baby number two.

Via a post on social media, Mdee shared a video of her partner where he is seen rocking a baby cradle with his leg while sipping on a colorful drink, a post she captioned, “When I tell you these two melt my heart. I walk in on them having Daddy – Son – Fun, baby number two loading. #BestDadAward.”

In response to the Tanzanian singer’s post, Rotimi said, “Oh yeah?? Meet me in the shower.” This left a section of netizens gushing over the romance between the internet sensations, with others flooding the comment section with love emojis and best wishes if at all the couple could be serious.

Mdee has consistently shared photos and videos of her partner and son on social media, with many a time praising his better half for being the best dad to their son, Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho, which has been evident as seen by the actor’s posts.

Meanwhile, Rotimi, a renowned actor, also shared a similar video to that of Vanessa Mdee, expressing his love towards his son saying, “God has given me the greatest gift. To be a father. I wake up overflowing with love. Rejuvenated, motivated, and with an intense urge to provide. No matter what I’m doing, my little one is the focus and the mission. I love you, boss.”

The couple was blessed with a son in September of 2021, and have since been sharing his growth on social media.

They also got engaged in December of 2020, amid reports they will soon tie the knot.