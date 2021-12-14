Singer Nyashinki warns fans on Fake Twitter account

Singer Nyashinski has asked the public not to interact on what he termed a fake Twitter account bearing his image.

The popular musician, real name Nyamari Ongegu, made the comment on December 13, days after he formalized his marriage to Zia Jepkemoi Bett in a lavish wedding.

The Malaika hitmaker was reportedly forced to come out after the Twitter user of the game account requested the public to submit their mobile numbers in exchange for cash rewards.

“This is not me, please stop sharing your personal information,” Nyashinski clarified.

This is just but the latest public figure to have his name used by scammers.

Others include actor Njoro wa Uba, plus TV presenter Swaleh Mdoe and Hussein Mohammed, alongside former Radio Queen Carol Mutoko.