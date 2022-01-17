Singer Kambua quits TV role

Gospel singer and TV host Kambua has quit hosting TV show Rauka after more than a decade.

A celebrated musician, Kambua, real name Janet Kambua Manundu, hosted her last show on Sunday, and took the opportunity to bid farewell to thousands of the viewers plus her co-host duo of DJ Gee Gee and Timeless Noel.

“We move from seasons to seasons and today, I would like to take a bow and I want to hung my boots, to all of you who have allowed me to come into your home for the last 12 years,” the bado nasimama hitmaker explained in an emotional speech.

“Thank you for allowing me to come into your homes, and to minister, it has been a beautiful journey.”

The singer also shared the message on social media .

“Thank you all so much for the love. My heart is filled with gratitude for the many years you’ve allowed me into your homes on Sunday mornings! Allow me to take a bow as that 12 year season ends, and I trust God for the next.”

It is unclear whether she will be taking on another TV job as of yet.