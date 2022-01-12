Singer Guardian Angel’s wife in Instagram rant with fan

Gospel star Guardian Angel’s wife Esther Musila has had a confrontation with a fan on Instagram days after getting married.

Musila, 52, and the musician whose real name is Peter Omwaka recently got married at a private event attended by close friends and family.

She is 20 years older than him.

And while celebrating her marriage on Instagram with the caption “I’m so ready for our future,” and the photo of a ring one of her followers namely Eunice Akinyi congratulated the couple while cheekily suggesting her online inlaws were waiting for them to have kids.

To which Musila responded, Wako? Tunakuzalia ama? Loosely translated to (Is it) Your child? Are we giving birth on your behalf?

The relationship between the couple has caught the attention of netizens mainly owing to their age difference.

Musila is a mother of three and her eldest son is her husband’s agemate while the youngest is aged 23.