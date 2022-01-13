Singer Fena Gitu blast fans who struggle to pronounce her name

Kenyan rapper Fena Gitu has called out at people who still struggle to pronounce her name.

The singer, real name Wanjiru Gitu, suggested that failing to pronounce her name amounts to laziness.

The sijaskia vibaya hitmaker has on so many occasions complained about how people struggle to pronounce her stage name ‘Fena Gitu’, despite her efforts to get them to pronounce it right.

In a recent post on social media, the rapper addressed the matter in a bid to get people to pronounce her name right.

“If you’re still calling me “Femi” in 2022, you’re lazy and I don’t care for it. Or Fena Gitu. Get my name right or don’t address me, period,” read the singer’s tweet.

Responding to her post, many of her followers weren’t quite complaisant, with some insisting that they will call her however they feel like. This also inspired some banter from several other followers, as they made fun of the singer’s name.

Tutakuita mpaka Fela Kuti na hutafanya kitu😂 — FREEMAN (@last_Mungah) January 11, 2022

Unafaa uwaambie hivo wakikuita juu niko sure hawataona hio tweet Femi one. — Shii (@Babyras5) January 12, 2022

On that note, some of Fena Gitu’s fans came out to say that they oftentimes confuse her with singer Femi One, with whom she allegedly resembles and whose name sounds almost similar to the singer’s.

😂 But you and Femi look alike. I always get confused whenever I see you are Femi singing until I ask someone around me "huyu ni Fena and Femi?" The names too resemble — Adams Jerry 🇰🇪 (@AdamsJerry_) January 12, 2022

The sensational singer is one of the most sought-after female rappers in the Kenyan music industry.

She has a unique sound that cuts across different genres such as neo-soul, afro-soul, and hip hop.

She came into the limelight in 2008 after she emerged winner of the ‘Fete de la Musique’ competition at Alliance Francaise, Nairobi. She started professionally as a backup singer for Dela in 2009 before she joined Muthoni Drummer Queen’s team and in 2010, she began a solo career in the Kenyan music industry.

She’s since come through with two albums “Fenamenon” and “Unleashed” which boast more than 30 songs and has performed in lots of musical events including the Coke Studio Africa Season 2 and has shared the stage with top Kenyan musicians such as Sauti Sol, Wyre, Octopizzo, Nameless, and so on.

She has also performed alongside artists outside the country which include the likes of Uhuru, HHP, Lush, Bucie, Yvonne Chaka, Vivian Green, and so on.