Singer Akothee excited by Dubai tour

Singer Akothee, whose real name is Nancy Akoth, is set to perform at the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai on November 26.

She announced the news to her fans and those wishing to attend via her social media pages.

“I’m back on stage as an international performer, energetic guru. Dubaii. No man has taken me there it’s just music or heading there for fun,” she posted.

This will be the second time she is performing at the One Africa Music Fest in Dubai.

In 2018, Akothee performed in Dubai, but she had to sign a contract of no nudity.

The One Africa Music Fest will be held in the city of Dubai for a week from November 22nd to 28th. The music festival will have big stars in Afrobeat music and African Comedy to entertain the audience.

Akothee started her music career in 2008 and has released quite a number of solo songs as well as collaborations with popular artists.

The artist recently released another hit song Kula Ngoma na Mama Oyoo last week.