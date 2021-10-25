Singer Akothee drops new hit

Musician Akothee, who refers to herself as the president of single mothers, has released a new jam titled Kula Ngoma (Mama Oyoo).

The hit comes barely a week after the singer, whose real name is Esther Akoth, had hyped up the album on his Instagram page.

With a snippet of a picture from the video, she suggested the song would blow her fans away.

In the lyrics of this track, Akothee also heaps praise on all her five kids.

She then claims, supposedly in parables, that she once saw a shoemaker wearing a shoe she’d asked him to repair.

“My main concern is that I’ve seen my shoemaker wearing the same shoe I gave him to repair in a ceremony,” the lyrics said.

Oyoo is Akothee’s last born son with partner Dominic Decherf, whom he loves referring to as Papa Oyoo.

The jam comes six months after she released another hit namely Hayakuhusu (It doesn’t concern you). The song targeted people who appear to mind the singer’s business and especially private life.

Akothee who owns a Tours and Travel firm has been trolled severally online by people who offer her unsolicited advice.

Late last month, Akothee was endorsed as the Rosy brand ambassador, something her boyfriend is proud of.

“Today has been one of my biggest lessons in business, where I’ve learned the critical value of passion and patience in business. For those who ever think of venturing in artist management, you must not only be passionate about the brand you are building but patient because these deals take time. If you feel like there’s something out there that you’re supposed to be doing, if you have passion for it, then stop wishing and just do it. I first messaged @darshanchandaria about @akotheekenya on 25th Nov 2017. A few years down the line 21st Sept 2021, she signs a major real with @chandariaindustries,” he wrote.

Nelson Oyugi aka Nelson Oaks has been Akothee’s manager and is currently dating her. The two love birds have not shied away from sharing their escapades.