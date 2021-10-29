‘Sick’ Akothee asks her fans for less pressure

Musician and content creator Akothee, real name Nancy Akoth, says she is unwell and asked her fans to avoid giving her unnecessary pressure.

She made the announcement on her Instagram page, noting she has to work very hard to tend for herself and her family.

“Hey, I’ve lost energy on my left arm. I’m a bit too sensitive due to the pain I undergo at night. If you see me working, it’s because I have only me to depend on & I must hit my targets. Otherwise, I (now) belong to the hospital. I’m also going through something (so please) don’t give me pressure,” she said.

Her fans flooded her post and wished her a quick recovery.

Yvonnedarcq, “You are I’m my prayers dear.”

“Stay strong Mama God’s got you,” wrote dakoreea.

“I wish you a quick recovery Madam Akothee,” said jay_mutegi.

“No situation is hard for God please receive healing in Jesus mighty name,” wrote ndindastellah.

The news comes hours after she landed in Kisumu where she is meant to grace the groundbreaking ceremony for Rosy’s merchandise. The singer recently signed a deal as brand ambassador of the product.