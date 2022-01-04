Court fines Shopkeeper found selling bhang

A shopkeeper found selling bhang inside his shop has been fined Sh3000 after pleading guilty to charges of possession of the banned substance, worth Sh2200.

In default, William Mutwiri will spend six months in jail.

He was handed the penalties by resident magistrate William Tullel of Kibera law courts after he pleaded guilty to charges of being in possession of 44 sticks of bhang inside his shop at Kangemi in Nairobi.

Mutwiri was arrested on Sunday evening after members of the public informed police officers on patrol that he was selling the substance.

The officers posed as customers at the shop and bought a stick to confirm. They then stormed the kiosk and did a search during which they recovered the 44 sticks of bhang in a polythene bag.

The bhang was tabled before the court as evidence.