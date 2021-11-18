SGR passenger train fully booked ahead of festive season

Passengers on board the Madaraka Express train economy class on a trip to Mombasa from Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger train service between Nairobi and Mombasa is fully booked a month before Christmas.

This means that holidaymakers intend to spend the Christmas season at the coast will have to seek expensive alternatives like road and air travel.

The bookings register shows that the passenger train service is fully booked between December 21 to 23 with the few seats available on December 24 set to be snapped up in the coming days.

The bookings have come early after Africa Star Railway Operations Company (Afristar), the operator of Madaraka Express changed the early reservation period to 60 days from the initial 30.

This is set to boost bus companies and airlines, like Jambojet and Fly540, as families look to enjoy the holiday at the coast after the industry was hit hard by tight travel measures imposed by the State to curb Covid-19.

SGR economy class tickets cost Sh1,000 with first class tickets going for Sh3,000.

Children below three years are exempted from the charges, while those between 3-11 years pay half the price.

The trains have capacities of 1,260 passengers with 15 economy class and three first class coaches. Also available onboard are luggage carriers with capacities for 70 tonnes.

The rising number of travellers to the coast is a boon for hoteliers who expect visitor numbers to increase their revenue during this festive season.