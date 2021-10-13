Serial killer on the run, Sonko promises 200k for his arrest

Masten Milimu Wanjala, a suspect in the disappearance and murders' of two children. PIC: COURTESY

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has promised a reward of Sh200,000 to any person who will help the police trace wanted criminal Masten Wanjala.

Wanjala a confessed child serial killer is said to have mysteriously disappeared from police custody on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, hours before he was expected to appear in court.

SUSPECTED CHILD killer Masten Wanjala, who confessed to killing 10 children, escapes from Jogoo Road Police Station under unclear circumstances.https://t.co/F1BqyNTmsy pic.twitter.com/YEok8gEnfz — Nation Breaking News (@NationBreaking) October 13, 2021

The details of how he managed to secure his freedom remain unknown considering the tight security accorded to prisoners and suspects.

But Sonko, impeached as Nairobi governor in December 2020, and who is on trial for a number of corruption-related cases, is now vowing to help the authorities get their man.

I'm offering a reward of Kshs. 200,000/= to anyone who will give information that will lead to the arrest of this animal by the police.https://t.co/wG2LiJWfNbhttps://t.co/5w0V8T4euW pic.twitter.com/8HoqUJA5ZH — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) October 13, 2021

Sonko has joined several Kenyans on social media in commenting on this prison break.

