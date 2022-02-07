Senegal celebrate maiden Nations Cup title

Celebrations erupted across Dakar on Sunday after Senegal claimed their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title via a penalty shoot-out over Egypt.

Meanwhile, football fans from across the world gathered on Twitter to discuss the performance and result in classic finale between Africa’s top teams that consisted an array of talent including Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Saido Mane.

Mane stepped up to make history for the West African nation in Cameroon’s Olembe Stadium, scoring the penalty that secured his team’s 4-2 victory in the penalty shoot-out.

The victory banished memories of the team’s 2019 failure when they lost the final to Algeria in Egypt, and was greeted with celebrations in Dakar.

Thousands took to the streets. Crowds hugged and cried. Dozens ran onto a beach in a northern suburb, screaming to the night sky. People waved flags from the sunroofs of speeding cars.

“Senegal has lost so many trophies in the final. This is a relief. Finally, we have it!” said Pape Malick Diba, a 31-year-old trader who danced with friends at a fanzone in Dakar where supporters struggled to see the screens through the crowds.

Senegal were by far the better side in the final, but failed to capitalise on numerous opportunities to win the game with Mane missing a penalty earlier on.

Egypt had their goalkeeper Mohamed Abo Gabal to thank for getting them into the shoot-out as he was outstanding in keeping Senegal at bay in what was the fourth time in as many games they had played extra time in energy-sapping conditions.

There may be some poetic justice for Senegal coach Aliou Cisse, who was captain of the side in 2002 when they lost the final on penalties to Cameroon after a goalless draw, having missed his kick in the shoot-out.

Egypt, who had to do without suspended coach Carlos Queiroz in the dug-out, battled to get into the game and created only half-chances, with their talisman Mohamed Salah largely ineffective.

Senegal fluffed the chance for an early lead when Mohamed Abdelmonem’s late, reckless challenge brought down left back Saliou Ciss.

Salah had a lengthy conversation with Gabal before Mane stepped up to take the spot-kick.

The latter went for power straight down the middle of the goal but his effort was saved, the 10th penalty miss in the tournament.

But Senegal found the net when it mattered to take home the trophy.