Security guards charged with failing to prevent robbery of 13 gold watches

Peterson Mongare and Boniface Kilivutu at the Kibera Law Courts. The duo was charged with failing to prevent robbery. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Two security guards have been charged with neglecting to prevent theft at an apartment in Lavington, Nairobi, where a resident lost electronics and jewelry worth Sh1.7 million.

They are Peterson Mongare and Boniface Kiluvutu.

They are accused of failing to use reasonable means to prevent the theft at their employer’s house in Nairobi on on December 26 last year.

The office of Director of Public Prosecutions dropped similar charges against Robinson Maroko who was the day guard on duty before the theft happened.

The theft is suspected to have happened between 3pm and 10pm.

“Being security guards employed by G4S and deployed to guard the above mentioned place (Clyde apartments) knowing that an offence of house breaking and stealing was to be committed failed to use all reasonable means to prevent the said stealing,” charges against them read in part.

The complainant lost a Lenovo laptop, 13 gold watches, a golden wedding ring, three golden earrings among an assortment of jewelries’ worth Sh1,747,000.

She returned home to find the door to her house wide open and called the guards to escort her inside. On entry, she found all rooms having been ransacked and the items stolen.

She reported the matter to police and the guards were arrested.

They denied the charges before resident magistrate William Tullel and claimed that the complainant was willing to withdraw the case against them.

The magistrate told them to make arrangements with the complainant to go to court and withdraw the charges if she wanted them free.

They were freed on a Sh500,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh250,000 each. The case will be mentioned on January 17.