Security guard in trouble for failing to protect theft

A security guard faces a charge of stealing assorted beers worth Sh52,398 from a restaurant he was guarding.

Godfrey Echakara is accused of stealing the beers from Sherehez Restaurant in Kilimani on January 21 at night.

Echakara was also charged with alternative count of neglect to prevent commission of a felony contrary to section 392 of the penal code.

The charges read that being a night guard at the said restaurant and knowing an offence of stealing was taking place failed to use all the reasonable means to prevent its commission.

Echakara had been left guarding the premises overnight by the owner but when he returned the next day, he found beers missing from the counter.

He reviewed CCTV footage and Echakara could be seen patrolling the premises but lights went off for about 40 minutes and the cameras could not capture anything.

It is during that blackout that the said looting is suspected to have happened.

Echakara denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa.

He was freed on a cash bail of Sh50,000 and an alternative bond of a similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on February 2.