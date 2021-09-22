Security guard in court for torching his ex-wife’s house

Patrick Kirimi when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A private security guard, who allegedly set his ex-wife’s house ablaze after a nasty break-up, is facing arson charges at the Kibera Law Courts.

Patrick Kirimi is accused of burning Hanna Wambui Kinyanjui’s house estimated to be worth Sh100,000 in Waithaka, Dagoretti in Nairobi on July 30, 2021.

The court heard how on the material day, Ms Kinyanjui was informed by her daughter on phone that one of her rental house was on fire.

She left Uthiru and headed to the scene where she found the fire being put out. The tenant of the house also arrived after she was called by neighbours and found everything inside her house reduced to ashes.

Neighbours informed them that the accused man had been seen at the house before the fire started. He had apparently returned to the house without his ex-wife’s knowledge.

The neighbours later helped the police to identify Mr Kirimi as the man who was seen entering the house before it went up in flames.

The accused however denied the charges before Senior Principal magistrate Derrick Kutto of the Kibera Law Courts.

He was released on a surety bond of Sh200,000 and cash bail of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on October 8, 2021.