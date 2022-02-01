Security guard charged with assaulting woman at a business mall

Pampil Onyango at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with assaulting a woman at a mall in Nairobi. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Pampil Onyango at the Kibera Law Courts. He was charged with assaulting a woman at a mall in Nairobi. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A security guard faces a charge of assaulting a woman he accused of causing obstruction at a premises he was guarding.

Pampil Onyango is accused of beating up and causing bodily injuries to Beryl Atieno Oyamo at Lavington, Nairobi on January 18.

The incident happened at a business mall.

Oyamo was leaving a bar at Marsambit plaza with a female friend and they stopped outside a restaurant waiting for an Uber.

Onyango told them to leave the premises and wait for the taxi outside because they were causing obstruction at the premises he was guarding.

The two did not want to venture out fearing they could be bothered by taxi drivers who park outside.

Onyango is said to have grabbed Ms Oyamo by her top and dragged her causing her bra and the top to tear. He allegedly dragged her away. Ms Oyamo reported to the police.

Onyango told police he could not let Ms Oyamo and her friend continue standing where they stood because it was risking his job and the charges were preferred against him.

The suspect denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts.

He was freed on a Sh20,000 cash bail. The case will be mentioned on February 14.