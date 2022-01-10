Section of Lang’ata Road to be closed for six days, Kenha says

An artist's impression of the Langata Road-Mbagathi Way flyover. PHOTO | COURTESY

A roads agency on Monday announced that a section of Lang’ata Road, at the T-Mall roundabout, in Nairobi, will be closed for six days.

The closure of the road, according to the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha), is to pave way for the erection of the T-Mall flyover.

In a statement, Kenha Director General David Muchilwa said the road section will be closed from Monday of January 10, 2022, to Saturday of January 15, 2022.

The works will be scheduled to take place at night from 9pm to 5am throughout the construction period.

He said the Lang’ata-T-Mall-bound traffic will be diverted at the junction with Wilson Airport into the Lang’ata bound lane adjacent to the median.

“Kenha is advising motorists to follow the proposed traffic management plan and cooperate with the police and traffic marshals on site,” he said.

Motorists were further urged to exercise caution and road courtesy while driving on the road for better management of traffic.

“We request motorists to exercise caution around the area and to comply with the traffic management plan signalisation and instructions given by the traffic marshals,” he added.

The construction of the T-Mall flyover on Lang’ata Road and footbridges across Mbagathi Way and Nyayo stadium are set to be completed by 2024.

The project consists of the upgrading of Lang’ata-Mbagathi-Mai Mahiu crossing by means of a four-lane flyover on Lang’ata Road, and the expansion of the adjacent roads.

The project will also comprise the construction of a footbridge on the Mbagathi Way side.

The flyover will allow vehicles headed to Ongata Rongai and Magadi to pass over an elevated road to the Shell Petrol Station next to the Wilson Airport.

Vehicles headed to Mbagathi Road, South C, Wilson Airport will use the underpass in a move that is intended to end traffic jams along the busy Lang’ata Road.

The project is implemented under a Public-Private Partnership between the Government of Kenya and the Government of the Kingdom of Spain.