Scribes grace Conference of Shincheonji Church

Journalists drawn from 55 African countries recently attended the Africa Press Conference of Shincheonji church.

The Conference, themed ‘Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meanings’ was held through the Zoom platform with Man Hee Lee, chairman of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Shincheonji Church) among the main speakers.

This press conference was planned at the request of African journalists and pastors and was hosted by Shincheonji Church.

The organization of Shincheonji Church, announced that it had planned a press conference to inform the true meaning of the New Testament in the Bible.

The press conference started with the introduction of Shincheonji Church.

And after the results of the Revelation seminar held last year were shared, followed by the Shincheonji Online Seminar: Testimony on the Parables of the Secrets of Heaven and Their True Meaning, which started in January of this year.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus has testified the prophecies and fulfillment recorded in the Book of Revelation to the world through YouTube for a total of 10 weeks from October last year. It has recorded 8 million cumulative views on YouTube so far. Through this seminar, Shincheonji Church signed MOUs with more than 1,200 pastors and seminaries in 57 countries (of which 235 MOUs were signed in 16 countries in Africa). And now Shincheonji church is supporting the exchange of the word of the Bible to each church and seminary.

The journalists in attendance asked questions about the Revelation seminar and introduction seminar, which they heard objectively from the reporter’s point of view, and how they felt about Shincheonji.

Lee also responded to plans surrounding the MOU and questions about the seminars clearly.

He expressed his love for Africa among global village and his hopes that Africans with good faith would come into the Word and get to understand God’s stance and His Will.