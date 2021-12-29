Sauti Sol’s Chimano celebrates ‘love of his life’ Bein

Sauti Sol group members (from left) Polycarp, Savara, Chimano and Bien pose for a photo during the launch of their limited edition Inifinix Note 10 at Two Rivers Mall. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Sauti Sol singer Austin Chimano has lit up social media with his birthday message to fellow singer and band member Bien Aime Barasa.

Chimano shared a picture of Bien with a short message referring to him as the love of his life.

“Happy birthday to the love of my life! @bienaimesol Love you to the moon and back infinity!” tweeted Chimano.

The message riled mixed reactions from Kenyans on Twitter who mostly expressed confusion.

Chimano recently came out as being a member of the LGBTQ community. Speaking to a local media house he insisted he was tired of living a lie and had decided to start living his life without fear.

His latest solo hit “Friday Feeling” he said was a true manifestation of himself and living life without any reservations.

KOT could not help but start speculating on whether Bien might also be a member of the LGBTQ community.

Bien married fitness trainer Chiku last year in a private invite-only ceremony.

Since their union, the couple made headlines earlier this year after Bien made claims during the bands reality show “Sol family” that suggested he is in an open marriage.