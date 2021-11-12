Sauti Sol’s Bien talks ‘open’ marriage, blasts Eric Omondi

Singer Bien Baraza of the Sauti Sol band has publicly disagreed with comedian Eric Omondi’s suggestion that the Kenyan music scene is on its deathbed.

In an interview with Jalang’o TV, he admitted though, that the entertainment industry is yet to recover from the effects of Covid-19.

“Artists have suffered since the economy was shut down,” he explained.

“What used to be our biggest revenue earner was closed. But this does not mean that the music scene is dead.”

Bien added: “Eric Omondi has no authority to speak on the Kenyan entertainment scene because he’s never built an enterprise in Kenyan art. He does ghost projects. He rents an office, he rents a house, he just does a lot of ghost projects, and he is making a lot of noise so he is visible, but there is no substance in what he is trying to say. He should not be kicking down the music industry.”

The singer also opened up on his marriage to Chiki Kuruka.

“Nobody owns anybody, not even in marriage. You’re supposed to experience your partner. Sex is not at the top of things. I don’t go out looking for someone to smash. That’s not who I am, but if I am in a place where I see a chic I want, I go for it. I don’t own my wife, but I am not in an open marriage,” said Bien.

Omondi recently stirred up discussion on the entertainment scene by indicating that Kenyan artists are struggling to compete with their peers in East Africa and the region.