Sauti Sol guitarist speaks on book launch

Sauti Sol guitarist Polycarp Otieno and his wife Lady Mandy on their new online cooking show Meals in Minutes with The O's on YouTube. PHOTO | COURTESY

Sauti Sol band member Polycarp ‘Fancy Fingers’ Otieno has released a children’s book titled ‘Written in the Stars.’

The book is one in a series dubbed Papa and I set to be released over the coming few months.

The father of one released the book a week after the release of his first solo EP called the Father Studies a mellow rhythmic reflection of fatherhood.

He celebrated the news on Instagram on Wednesday, noting that Africa needs to tell its own stories.

With the release of the book, Polycarp continues his journey into fatherhood by focusing on the stories we tell our children.

“Africa needs to tell its own stories. For the longest time, our history was transmitted verbally from generation to generation. The downside of that is a lot of broken telephone and others taking advantage to misconstrue our actual truth, taking all the glory of our inventions and brilliance as the African people,” he said.

“Hence the content we feed our children matters a lot, as they get to learn more about the true essence of who they are and where they come from. There hasn’t been enough African content for kids that is relatable. That said, Allow me to present to you, ‘WRITTEN IN THE STARS’!! First one of the ‘Papa and I series’ that is set to launch across the next several months.”

African books relatable to African children in an African setting. I present to you, “WRITTEN IN THE STARS”. The first of many to come under the “Papa and I series” In the spirit of Black November, there’s a flash sale of half price on my bio until midnight!! #FatherStudies pic.twitter.com/sFWYfsqNy8 — Polycarp Otieno (@fancy_fingers) December 1, 2021

The book was conceptualized by Polycarp ‘Fancy Fingers’ written by Melissa Wakhu and illustrated by Mathew Odwyre, an animator.

Written in the Stars is a celebration of African culture and is based on inspiring African men to be more involved in their fatherhood and intentionally while at it.

The book is currently available to purchase in book stores across Nairobi and on Hustle Sasa.