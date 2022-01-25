Saumu Mbuvi says baby daddy is a dead beat

Saumu Mbuvi has sensationally accused baby daddy Anwar Loitiptip of being a dead beat.

During a question and answer session on her Instagram stories Saumu claimed she rarely receives financial support from the politician for care for their daughter.

This is not the first time she has gone public with such claims.

In 2021, she gave a cryptic response when a fan asked her the same question.

Saumu, daughter of Nairobi governor Mike Sonko, welcomed her second born child in March 2020, after a brief romantic relationship with Mr Anwar, who serves as Lamu Senator.

“Is Lamu senator supporting his kid?” asked a fan.

“Deadbeat Kabisa, has never supported a thing,” replied Saumu Mbuvi.

She further clarified that she is single and happy at the moment. In addition to this she hinted at finally joining politics.

“Umelost sana any campaign manifesto my vote is in Starehe,” inquired one fan.

“Niko…. Kujistrategize,” responded Saumu Mbuvi.

During an interview last year, the mother of two expressed her interest at joining politics. She said that she is eyeing the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in the 2022 general elections.

The move she says was inspired by her father former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

Saumu and Loitiptip enjoyed an action packed relationship, with the highlight being when he was attacked by thugs and injured seriously while with her in Nairobi.

Upon separation, the duo has traded barbs, as he once accused her of being a violent partner.