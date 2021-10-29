Sasa TV in trouble over Pastor Ng’ang’a sermon

Controversial city pastor James Ng’ang’a could lose his television station after the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) threatened to take action following offensive utterances he made during a live broadcast.

A statement issued by MCK explained the station and pastor were in breach of conduct of rules governing journalism.

“The Council notes that the media house in question breached clauses 5 (b) (c) on accountability and 10 (1) on obscenity, taste, and tone in reporting by allowing a presenter, apostle James Ng’ang’a in a live broadcast from ‘Jerusalem City Kenya’at 1024 hours where he uttered offensive and unprintable words on-air,” chief executive officer of MCK David Omwoyo said.

“We have subsequently directed the media outlet to show cause why action should not be taken against it, further to which the council will institute sanctions in line with our mandate.”

Mr Omwoyo says that the council has also notified the Communication Authority for further investigations.

In one of the videos that have been widely shared on social media, Mr Ng’ang’a is captured explaining that when he dies there will be some conditions as to how his dead body would be handled.

This is not the first time pastor Ng’ang’a has made headlines for his unconventional preaching techniques.

Last year he banished one of his congregants for making a ‘stupid’ prayer request.