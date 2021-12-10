Sarova hotels to lock out unvaccinated clients

Want to dine or stay at the Sarova group of hotels, Resort & Game lodges?

Then don’t leave home without your Ministry of Health vaccination certificate.

The hotel on Thursday said that people who’d not been vaccinated will not be allowed to access their premises.

Sarova said that the decision was in line with a government directive which said it will be mandatory for Kenyans to have a coronavirus vaccination certificate to access in-person services starting December 21.

Important Announcement: COVID VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS. As announced by the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Health in a statement dated 21st November 2021. Please note that It is mandatory for guests to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination prior to use of our facilities. pic.twitter.com/QRDuRPvErc — Sarova Hotels Kenya (@SarovaHotelsKen) December 9, 2021

Last month Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe, issued a raft of measures that will make it mandatory for Kenyans to attain the certificate to carry out various activities ahead of the festivity season.

“As announced by the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Health in a statement dated 21 November 2021, the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus (NERC) has directed that with effect from 21 December 2021, it will be mandatory for guests to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination prior to use of our facilities,” Sarova hotels said in a statement.

According to the company, this requirement applies to all guests 18 years and above.

“As part of our continued commitment to our guests, we continue to be guided by updates from the Kenya Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO). The health, safety, and security of our guests, team, and business partners remain our highest priority,” it added.

Kagwe said Kenya had seen a decline in Covid cases over the last two months, with a positivity rate over the last 14 days ranging from 0.8 percent to 2.6 percent.

“The current decline in the number of new infections may be attributed to a build-up of immunity both through natural exposure to the disease and the ongoing vaccination exercise. Nonetheless, we know that it’s not yet time to celebrate.”

Kagwe, who was accompanied by Tourism CS Najib Balala, further directed that it will be mandatory to show proof of vaccination for admission into National Parks, Game Reserves, hotels, bars, and restaurants.

“We know that during the festive periods many of the known measures against the virus such as social distancing can easily get overlooked as people make merry,” Mr Kagwe said.

He adds that it will also be mandatory for all drivers, matatu conductors, bodaboda riders, pilots, air hostesses and Kenyans working in the transport sector to show proof of full vaccination at all times.