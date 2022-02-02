Sakaja, Wanjiru tiff highlights unease in Ruto, Mudavadi alliance

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru (right) and Johnson Sakaja at a public rally in Nairobi. PHOTO: COURTESY

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru (right) and Johnson Sakaja at a public rally in Nairobi. PHOTO: COURTESY

The political union between Deputy President William Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi appears to be encountering teething problems with gubernatorial candidates allied to these two politicians differing at at a political rally in Nairobi.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru are seen engaging in what appears to be a verbal altercation.

A seasoned politician with huge backing in the capital, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru is eyeing the Nairobi gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket while Sakaja is said to be keen to use ANC as the vehicle to contest for the same seat.

The video starts when Sakaja, who is the emcee at the event, appears to gesture towards Wanjiru to finish her speech.

Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetangula are in attendance, alongside several legislators.

That gesture leads to jeers from the crowd, but Bishop Wanjiru stands her ground and continues her address.

Wanjiru, a former Starehe lawmaker, then turns to the crowd, telling them they have to respect her because everyone in attendance is ‘born from a woman’.

Sakaja then fails in attempt to take the microphone from Bishop Wanjitu until she finishes her speech.

The two then exchange words, before the Sakaja turns to the crowd, urging them to respect every speaker.

“You have greatly shamed me. As Kenya kwanza, we should allow everybody in our team a chance to speak. When the music playing on the radio annoys you, you do not destroy the gadget. Just switch the channels. If you do not like what a person is saying just keep quiet,” he says.

In a move that caught many off-guard, the DP and Mudavadi recently unveiled a political marriage dubbed Kenya Kwanza coalition, whose tidbits are yet to be revealed to the public.

Mudavadi says he and the DP are yet to agree on the presidential candidate for this coalition.

UDA chairman Johnstone Muthama meanwhile, also announced there will be no zoning of seats in favour of either political parties, in a move that appears the cause of the unease.