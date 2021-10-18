Join our Telegram Channel
Safaricom announce M-Pesa maintanance on Wednesday

By Amina Wako October 18th, 2021 1 min read

Safaricom has announced its mobile money service, commonly known as M-Pesa will be out-of-service for four hours on Wednesday night from 11:59pm to 4am.

During the planned maintenance, the telco giant explained all M-Pesa services including airtime purchase shall be affected.

As per the statement released Monday by Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa, the timing of the maintenance has been planned to result in the least of inconvenience to customers.

“We are constantly investing and innovating M-Pesa to ensure that we continue to meet the needs of our customers as well as continue to support our partners in their business ambitions,” Ndegwa said.

Ndegwa further apologized for the inconveniences caused to all the customers. The telecommunication company experienced similar maintenance routine last month.

 

