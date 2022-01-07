Sabina Chege threatens to quit Jubilee

Sabina Chege has threatened to quit Jubilee within a month if the ruling party does not offer direction to its members within the next month.

The Murang’a Woman Representative, while addressing journalists, stressed that most Jubilee aligned politicians are concerned about a possible lack of direction from the party, barely seven months to the next general elections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Jubilee party leader, is finishing his term as Head of State, while his Deputy William Ruto has already jumped ship to form the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party after a political fallout.

“We need direction so as to plan and start canvassing for votes. Right now there is too much confusion so much that we cannot even print posters,” she explained.

“Time is running out because by February politicians now need to be associated with a particular vehicle and drum up support for it.”

The vocal politician stopped short of announcing which seat she will be vying for, amid reports she’s trained her sights on replacing her area Governor Mwangi wa Iria.

Sabina has in the past been spotted at Raila Odinga’s events, fuelling speculation she could be part of the Azimio la Umoja political formation.

But then, UDA has emerged as among the most political outfit in central Kenya in recent times.