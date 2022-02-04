Ruto visits Moses Kuria in Dubai hospital

William Ruto (second left) with Moses Kuria (on his right) and Oscar Sudi 9in white shirt). PHOTO: COURTESY

After days of speculation on his whereabouts, photos have emerged indicating Deputy President William Ruto is on a private trip to Dubai.

The DP’s whereabouts came amid speculation on social media after he’d uncharacteristically not been spotted in public for more than 72 hours.

The photos show DP accompanied by Kapseret lawmaker Oscar Sudi visiting Gatundu lawmaker Moses Kuria in hospital. Kuria is believed to be in Dubai.

Kuria revealed he had updated DP Ruto on his recovery even as he invited him for his homecoming.

Today H.E the Deputy President William Ruto and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi visited our PL @HonMoses_Kuria in Dubai and he formally invited them to join him and all Kenyans during the February 19th thanks giving prayer day in Thika#KaziNaPesa @WilliamsRuto @OscarSimidi4 pic.twitter.com/in2HlGIJyq — Chama Cha Kazi🇰🇪 (@ChamaChaKazi_KE) February 3, 2022

This is the third time in a year the DP has made a private trip outside the country.

His Dubai trip comes six months after he was denied clearance to fly to Uganda in August last year.

At the time, he was kept for five hours at Wilson Airport, Nairobi, with his entourage before he retreated back to his residence.

Those in the DP’s entourage included MPs Sudi, who was with him in Dubai, Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Benjamin Tayari (Kinango), Turkish businessman Harun Aydin, Dr David Langat, Dr Eric Ruto and Elijah Rono.

After the aborted trip, the DP tweeted “Isorait…Tuwachie Mungu.”

Prior to the aborted Ugandan trip, Ruto had made private visits to Uganda and Zanzibar.

In the trip to Uganda, he was guest of honour during the official laying of the foundation stone for construction of the biological drugs and m-RNA vaccine vaccine manufacturing facility in Matuga, Wakiso.

The DP jetted back on Thursday night ready for his tour of Kilili, and will also visit Mombasa and Kwale counties on Saturday to drum up support for his UDA Party as well as the newly found union with ANC and FORD Kenya.

Ruto has continuously presented himself as the best person suited to succeed President Uhuru saying his competitors can’t be trusted.

In his recent Nairobi tour, Ruto urged Kenyans to be wary of ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga saying he can’t be trusted to lead the Country.