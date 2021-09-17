Ruto offers to mend fences with Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Deputy President William Ruto at State House in Nairobi on March 13, 2019, when they hosted French President Emmanuel Macron. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Deputy President William Ruto says he is ready to mend the broken political relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta without putting any conditions on the table.

He spoke on Thursday, September 16, 2021, while addressing delegates who paid him a courtesy call at his official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

” These Bishops, whom I respect very much say they are ready to mediate and resolve the differences between myself and President Uhuru Kenyatta,” said the DP.

“I am ready for that very early in the morning without any conditions because I respect the president and he is my boss.”

The DP also suggested he had nothing personal against the retiring Head of State, and instead hinted the failing relations between the pair had been fuelled by some ‘gossipers’.

“There are some people who have no good intention who gave him (the president) false gossip and convinced him to sideline me but I am ready to work with the president. We were elected together.”

The DP’s remarks come a few weeks after President Kenyatta publicly challenged him to resign while he responded by saying he will not.

President Kenyatta, who has less than a year left in office, has in the past promised to back the DP to succeed him.

But the pair has consistently clashed in public in recent times, while the DP also appears sidelined and at times humiliated like on one occasion where he was barred from traveling to Uganda and when the security detail at his office was downgraded.