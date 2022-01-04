Ruto: Nobody can steal my votes

Deputy President William Ruto has vowed that nobody will steal his votes during the 2022 polls.

He spoke during a meet the people tour in Trans Nzoia county on Monday.

“I have heard people say I will win the elections but will not be declared the winner because there are some people somewhere who refer to themselves as the deep state who will not allow it,” he told a charged crowd.

“That will not happen. If you look at me, do you believe even for a minute that someone can steal my votes?” he posed.

Despite a political fallout with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta Ruto is considered among the front runners to triumph in the polls set for August.

A recent opinion poll showed the DP, alongside opposition leader Raila Odinga, as among the top contenders for the State House job. Veteran politicians Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi, and Moses Wetangula have also announced their candidature.

The same option poll also placed the DP’s political outfit, namely the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as the most popular in the country.

The rebranded party is barely three years old.

In 2007, the DP was at the forefront of alleging that the general elections, in which Mwai Kibaki beat Raila Odinga to the presidency, were rigged.

But then, in 2013 and 2017, Ruto, as a Deputy Presidential candidate, maintained the polls were free and fair. This despite the Supreme Court nullifying the 2017 elections after ruling the exercise was married by illegalities and irregularities.