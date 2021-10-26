Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

HashtagNewsWhat's Hot

Ruto leads KOT birthday wishes as Uhuru turns 60

By Josephine Njoroge October 26th, 2021 2 min read

Kenyans led by Deputy President William Ruto conveyed their goodwill messages to President Uhuru Kenyatta via social media as he turned 60 on October 26, 2021.

Interestingly, the DP, in his message chose not to refer to the Head of State as his ‘brother’ as has always been the case, opting to address him as ‘our leader’ instead.

Related Stories

This is amid talk of a political fallout between the two leaders ahead of the country’s polls in 2022 where Ruto is seeking to succeed his boss.

Presidential aspirant Mukhisa Kituyi, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, media personality Maina Kageni, and bloggers Pauline Njoroge and Abraham Mutai were among the other Kenyans who sent their birthday message to the President.

Kituyi named the political handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga, the Kazi Mtaani programme where thousands of youth have been employed by the government, plus the construction of the ultra-modern Market Complex in Kisumu as among the milestones of the President’s 60th birthday.

However, other citizens pointed out areas the president needs to put more emphasis on in his administrations and were also quick to lash out at him on aspects where he has performed below expectations.

Other quick-witted Kenyans were fast to observe that the president’s birthday coincided with the official launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at the Bomas of Kenya.

It is also on the 26th of October in 2017, when Uhuru was re-elected for the second term after the disputed August 8, 2017, presidential election that was quashed by the Supreme Court on September 1, 2017.

President Uhuru was born on October 26, 1961, and he is the son of Kenya’s founding president Jomo Kenyatta and Mama Ngina, a father to Jaba, Jomo and Ngina Kenyatta and husband to Margaret Wanjiru Gakuo. He is currently the 4th President of Kenya, as he was sworn in to office on 9th April, 2013.

His first foray into politics came in 2001 when he was nominated to parliament and became Minister for local government under the late President Daniel Arap Moi. After that Uhuru held many other government positions including in the office of Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Finance.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Ex-Kenyan defender Kwarula gifts equipment to Young Stars...