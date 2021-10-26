Ruto leads KOT birthday wishes as Uhuru turns 60

President Uhuru Kenyatta (second left) during the Christmas tree lighting at the Iconic Fig Tree in Westlands, Nairobi, on December 24, 2020. . PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Kenyans led by Deputy President William Ruto conveyed their goodwill messages to President Uhuru Kenyatta via social media as he turned 60 on October 26, 2021.

Interestingly, the DP, in his message chose not to refer to the Head of State as his ‘brother’ as has always been the case, opting to address him as ‘our leader’ instead.

This is amid talk of a political fallout between the two leaders ahead of the country’s polls in 2022 where Ruto is seeking to succeed his boss.

Please join me in wishing our leader, the PRESIDENT, His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, a HAPPY BIRTHDAY, and to pray for his success as he guides the nation towards a greater promise.

God bless you, Sir;

To many, many more! pic.twitter.com/GWPAumrUeH — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 26, 2021

Presidential aspirant Mukhisa Kituyi, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala, media personality Maina Kageni, and bloggers Pauline Njoroge and Abraham Mutai were among the other Kenyans who sent their birthday message to the President.

Kituyi named the political handshake with opposition leader Raila Odinga, the Kazi Mtaani programme where thousands of youth have been employed by the government, plus the construction of the ultra-modern Market Complex in Kisumu as among the milestones of the President’s 60th birthday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta key milestones as he celebrates #UhuruAt60

The Handshake that Shaped Kenya

The Kazi Mtaani Programme

Digital Assembly Plant in Moi University

Construction of ultra-modern Market Complex in Kisumu, Ngong

He made Nyanza realize tangible economic gains pic.twitter.com/nMx8fxgpsd — Bi. Mukhisa Kituyi (@high__witness) October 26, 2021

Ever since President Uhuru was abandoned by a rebellious deputy, he has achieved great milestones in the health sector which is part of his legacy-defining agenda in the second term.

#UhuruAt60 pic.twitter.com/QCRLsILOLU — R O S E💜✨ (@RoseMumbuaD) October 26, 2021

Dear Mr President.

Many don't give you credit. Many would rather concentrate on the challenges facing your government, but on your 60th birthday and as you exit, it's important to note that you have done well more than all our presidents combined. Happy birthday. #UhuruAt60 pic.twitter.com/e8Ck3JG8c6 — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) October 26, 2021

I join fellow Kenyans in Wishing President Uhuru Kenyatta a very belated Happy 60th Birthday. May you live long sir. #UhuruAt60 pic.twitter.com/xwd3E0V090 — Hon Charles Nguna (@CharlesNguna) October 26, 2021

H.E Uhuru is the best President Kenya has ever had. President Uhuru Kenyatta is ranked as the third best performing head of state in Sub-Saharan Africa according to an opinion survey conducted by Gallup. Happy birthday Your Excellency. #UhuruAt60 pic.twitter.com/akaFAknKZw — Ronoh Cornelius (Kipchumba) (@kipro_hon) October 26, 2021

Happy 60th Birthday Your Excellency. Your determination and vision inspires us to always give our best. #UhuruAt60 pic.twitter.com/tFQfBDpkd4 — Hon. Najib Balala (@tunajibu) October 26, 2021

Wishing a happy 60th Birthday to the man I owe my political allegiance to! #UhuruAt60 pic.twitter.com/YSKktwMdq8 — Pauline Njoroge, HSC (@paulinenjoroge) October 26, 2021

However, other citizens pointed out areas the president needs to put more emphasis on in his administrations and were also quick to lash out at him on aspects where he has performed below expectations.

#UhuruAt60 Happy birthday Mr president, it's been a miserable journey,4 yrs ago a day like this we did what we could do best for you to be our 4th pres, we had hopes that you would make Kenya a better place but. , when you took over dollar traded for sh 86 but now it is KES 111. pic.twitter.com/g83ACVFwZ0 — japheth (@japheth_bor) October 26, 2021

Other quick-witted Kenyans were fast to observe that the president’s birthday coincided with the official launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at the Bomas of Kenya.

It is also on the 26th of October in 2017, when Uhuru was re-elected for the second term after the disputed August 8, 2017, presidential election that was quashed by the Supreme Court on September 1, 2017.

President Uhuru was born on October 26, 1961, and he is the son of Kenya’s founding president Jomo Kenyatta and Mama Ngina, a father to Jaba, Jomo and Ngina Kenyatta and husband to Margaret Wanjiru Gakuo. He is currently the 4th President of Kenya, as he was sworn in to office on 9th April, 2013.

His first foray into politics came in 2001 when he was nominated to parliament and became Minister for local government under the late President Daniel Arap Moi. After that Uhuru held many other government positions including in the office of Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Finance.