Ruto halts Harambee activities

Deputy President William Ruto says he will no longer be sending contributions to fundraisers, commonly referred to as Harambees, atleast during the electioneering period.

Speaking at a church service in Vihiga county, the DP said he’d temporarily put a stop to the program until the end of the August 9, elections.

He attributed the decision to the Elections Act, which bars politicians from contributing to fundraising activities after the gazettement of the election date.

“I’ve heard about your plan for the construction of your church. I know you guys when you see me you remember that I am a man who builds churches,” he said.

“Today we will not be contributing to the church building because the elections law does not allow it. But once the exercise is over, I commit myself that we will come back and ensure the completion of the church is done.”

The Elections Act 2011 prohibits anyone aspiring for political office from participating in a fundraising eight months before the election.

The Election act applies to all levels of office from the president, Governor, Senetor, Members of parliament(MP), Woman Representative and the Member of the County Assembly(MCA seat).

The law further states that anyone breaching this Act could be disqualified from contesting.

The Deputy President is known for his generous contributions to fundraisers across the country, a move that has led him into confrontation with his political opponents, some of whom have questioned the source of funding.

But Ruto has told off his critics of his contributions to church donations saying supporting the church is biblical and he will not be distracted by the anyone.

“Those who have problem with our contribution in the church should know that even if we don’t donate then God has a plan for the building of the church” he said.