Ruto gives Sh1 million to sex workers

Deputy President William Ruto has pledged Sh1 million to commercial sex workers in Mtitio Andei in a bid to aid them to change their careers.

The DP’s donation was prompted by an appeal by the workers who echoed willingness to engage in other economic activities in a bid to make ends meet.

Ruto has also asked the sex workers to organize themselves and form a Sacco where the funds will be deposited.

The DP also promised to follow up and support their new hustle.

The latest donation by the DP is said to suit his bottoms-up economic model which seeks to empower those earning less.

Besides this gesture, the DP has been known to commonly aid women and youth groups with cash tokens as well as facilities such as wheelbarrows as he encourages them to earn a living.

This represents a paradigm shift to a few years back when he promised, alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta, to offer a computer to all school-going children, and free wifi to entrepreneurs, as well as build five state of the art stadiums.