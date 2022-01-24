Ruto bags Hussein Mohammed

Hussein Mohammed is the latest high profile name to team up with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 polls.

The celebrated TV journalist was unveiled by the DP in Nairobi on Monday.

He joins as the Head of Communications of the William Ruto Presidential Campaign and is expected to oversee the messaging of the DP’s rigorous campaigns.

“Welcome to the Hustler team,” the DP wrote on Twitter.

The ex-Citizen TV news anchor links up with the second in command two years taking a sabbatical from the mainstream media.

I share with the hustler story and so do majority of Kenyans. Nothing gives me more pleasure than being part of this team that is driving a paradigm shift in our politics and ultimately, GOVERNANCE! From Top-down, to BOTTOM-UP!” said Mohammed.

Since quitting the Royal Media Services, Mohammed moved into consultancy and was working on a project funded by the US government through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Mohammed is a renowned journalist have been awarded the ‘Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear’ MBS by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2019.

His arrival leads to speculation over the future of Dennis Itumbi, a renowned but controversial blogger who’s been handling the communications role in a somewhat clandestine format.

Itumbi is rumoured to be preparing to join active politics.

Also joining Mohammed in the DP’s camp was Starehe MP Charles Njagua who decamps from Jubilee party, associated with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

These join a day after Ruto also bagged two opposition leaders namely Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula into his camp.

On Sunday, during the ‘Earthquake’ meeting, William Ruto promised to work with Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, Musalia Mudavadi among other parties.