Ruto asks Kenyans not to vote for ‘stingy’ Raila

DP William Ruto and Raila Odinga greet each other at Kasarani Stadium where Harambee Stars faced Comoros. PHOTO | COURTESY

DP William Ruto and Raila Odinga greet each other at Kasarani Stadium where Harambee Stars faced Comoros. PHOTO | COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans not to vote for Raila Odinga because he is stingy.

The DP made the comments when addressing local leaders from Samburu at his official Karen residence while also reminding his audience how he has stood with them for the past five years.

VIDEO – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RY_Ta3HeY7o

“You all remember when your church burnt down. I helped you pull resources to build another one,” said the DP.

“I also participated in a Harambee (fundraiser) to help empower women in your area. But then there are people (who want to be President) and yet they do not even contribute offerings in church. Yet he will get 20,000 votes and you wonder how did he manage all that?”

Nairobi News can confirm, though, that Odinga has attended a number of church fundraisers and does contribute offerings when he is in church.

Speaking at the same venue, Mathira lawmaker Rigathi Gachagua accused Odinga of channeling all development projects to Kisumu.

“He’s been claiming not to be in a position to help people because he’s not in government. Now that he is in government, he’s taken all the development to Kisumu. Or is there any development you see in Samburu courtesy of him?”

Ruto and Raila are considered front runners to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the 2022 general elections set for August.