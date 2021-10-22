Rugby Star Ombachi welcomes second child

Dennis Ombachi of Kenya (right) fends off Alexandre Lagarde of France during a match in the 2017 edition of the Hong Kong Sevens. FILE PHOTO | AFP

Kenyan rugby player Dennis Ombachi and his longtime girlfriend Svetlana Polikarpova have welcomed their second child.

An overjoyed Ombachi took to social media to share the joyful news with his followers.

“Sweet little angel, we welcome you into the world today and promise to love you with all that we have to offer.” Ombachi captioned picture in which he was cradling the newborn.

“Some kangaroo care as your mum, the strongest woman I have ever known was recovering, is the 1st bond that will last us a lifetime. Raising a warrior!”

Sweet little angel, we welcome you into the world today and promise to love you with all that we have to offer. in the meantime, some kangaroo care will be our 1st bond that will last us a lifetime 💖 💖💖 pic.twitter.com/FyeY0YLb0C — dennis ombachi OLY (@ombachi13) October 21, 2021

Congratulations @ombachi13 on your baby girl! 👼🏽 We can already tell she is a better dancer 👀#TeamKenya🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/8LCpICGBpD — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) October 21, 2021

In the many videos that he shares online, he says that becoming a parent has been the most fulfilling and rewarding thing to ever happen to him.

“Becoming a dad means you have to be a role model for your son and be someone he can look up to. I hope I can be good of a father as my old man was to me,” he once wrote on Twitter.

“My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me. And I am gonna do the same sh*t with this little clown.”

The 30-year-old Ombachi is one of Kenya rugby’s sevens superstars of his time.

He made the squad for Kenya’s debut in the first-ever rugby sevens Olympic Games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In 2013, he was also part of the squad that competed in the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Russia.