Rudeboy: No boxer gifts for women this Valentines

Singer Paul Okoye, a member of the Nigerian music duo P-Square, has asked women to be more creative this year regarding gifts they intend to give their men on Valentine’s Day.

Sharing on social media Peter told women that there are a variety of gifts other than boxers and singlettes.

In fact they should normalize appreciating their men with gifts like cars and houses.

“My dear African Women! Pls normalize gifting men Cars and Houses or even PS4 than boxers and singlet! Valentine’s Day is almost here!” tweeted Peter Okoye.

Below is what netizens had to say.

“Dear African men, give us a lil’ more time, we’ll get there soon!” said @LadyJMarshal.

“Well, a gift given with genuine Love is the best, the item doesn’t really matter, it’s the intention that really matters,” wrote @Stevestwitts.

“It what you give u can get U can’t buy a flower for your girlfriend as a valentine gift and expect ps5 in return,” replied @WealthQueen.

“We have more pressing National issues In February than Valentine’s Day. Fuel subsidy,” said @jenychick.

“Even private jets should be included,” wrote @anselmonuora.