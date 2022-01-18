Rose Muhando shares mzungu hubby dream

Gospel singer Rose Muhando suggests getting married to a white man with money is top of her prayer list.

In a video she uploaded on her Instagram page, the talented Tanzanian musician is seen and heard singing the dream.

“Yesu nitendee, Yesu unitendee, Ombi langu mwaka huu nataka nipate mume mzungu na mwenye ela,” she said. Loosely translated to (Jesus do it for me, my prayer this year is to get a white money who has money).

She further asked her fans to send their prayer requests to her.

The Utamu wa Yesu hitmaker last year in January said she was not ready to get married.

The latest request appears a change from his past stance, with the mother of three having suggested in a past interview with TVeTanzania, that she is satisfied being a single mother.

“I have never gotten married since I do not think I can live with a man and handle him well. I travel a lot and so my work cannot allow me to be with him always. Maybe I will find one who is very understanding, but I am very careful with my job and I protect it so much.”

According to her, her work and music came first to a husband

“My heart is full of my music and even since a long time ago, my dad used to complain about my singing. I might not satisfy my husband’s needs,” she said.